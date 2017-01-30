YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel sent out a campus-wide email this morning in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“Given the events of the weekend regarding President Trump’s executive order on immigration, we wanted to take a moment this morning to assure all of our international students, faculty and staff that our International Programs Office is prepared to provide any assistance that may be needed,” Tressel wrote.

Of the 315 international students currently enrolled at YSU, seven are from the seven countries (Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen, and Syria) to which the new restrictions apply. The order, announced Friday, restricts immigration from those countries, suspends the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days, and bars all Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Tressel urged members of the YSU community to get in touch with the International Programs Office to discuss any international travel plans, and also encouraged students to use the university’s counseling services if they “find a need to talk to someone about their situation.”

Tressel also assured students that their education records are confidential.

“YSU remains committed to a campus environment that values all individuals and groups and to non-discrimination and equality of opportunity in education and employment. As an institution of higher education, we welcome diversity of thought and encourage an understanding of the complexities of both American and world cultures that helps to eliminate barriers to individual success and acceptance,” his statement continued. “We embrace our international students within these diverse populations and will continue to support the vision expressed by the Culture of Community in support of all faculty, staff and students, both at YSU and in the greater Youngstown community.”