YOUNGSTOWN — The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is weighing in on the national immigration debate after President Donald Trump announced new restrictions on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“The fact that there are now over 65 million people in the world displaced from their homes remains one of the biggest challenges of our time and calls out for a generous response from the international world community of which we are part,” the diocese said in a statement released today. “The Diocese of Youngstown Catholic Charities still plans to do its part once the moratorium is lifted and continues preparations to receive 50 refugees for resettlement here.”

“Welcoming immigrants and refugees is part of being Catholic and reflects the biblical tradition to welcome the stranger that this embraced by many faiths,” the statement reads, quoting Diocese of Youngstown Vicar for Social Concerns Father David Bergner. “We remain faithful and steadfast in our commitment to welcome the stranger and we are grateful for the support of those who share our commitment.”

The president's ban also suspended the U.S. refugee program and created an indefinite halt to Syrian refugees entering the country.