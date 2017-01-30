CANFIELD — Attorney David Betras, managing partner of Betras, Kopp & Harshman, said today that his law firm will represent those affected by the President Donald Trump administration’s immigration ban at no cost.

“We recognize that the manner in which the ban was issued and implemented has sown chaos, disrupted lives, and placed people in very serious danger,” said Betras, who is also the Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman. “Because the stakes are so high, we’re obligated as both attorneys and Americans to represent those impacted by the ban regardless of their ability to pay.”

Betras said the firm’s decision to handle cases on a pro-bono basis was driven by its devotion to justice and the partners’ deep understanding of the immigrant experience.

“Our practice is built on the proposition that everyone should have access to the American judicial system and be afforded due process of law, especially when their freedom and safety are being threatened by a federal government that is unfairly or incorrectly exercising its awesome power,” he said. “We’re not going to sit back and allow people to be crushed by that power. The individuals and families subject to the ban have rights, we’re going to protect them.”

The order by Trump, a Republican, restricts immigration from seven countries: Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen and Syria.

To arrange a consultation regarding the ban, call Betras, Kopp & Harshman at 330-746-8484 or 800-457-2889.