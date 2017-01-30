WARREN — Former truck driver Charles W. Hillyer, 47 of state Route 7 in Burghill, was sentenced to six months in the county jail today in the hit and run death of a pedestrian pushing a bicycle along Austintown-Warren Road late in 2014.

The accident killed Tony Wells, 25, of McDonald, who also had an address on Martin Street Southwest in Warren.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Criminal Investigative Bureau in Southington said Hillyer was driving a dump truck for Arrowhead Trucking of Cortland south on Austintown-Warren Road in Warren Township at 6:20 a.m. Dec. 4 when the accident ocurred.