LIBERTY

Police say a man arrested following a traffic stop Sunday was too high to sign his traffic citation.

An officer stopped Michael Chizmar Jr., 23, of Warren shortly after midnight at Churchill Road. Police said Chizmar wasn’t using his headlights and had been driving outside of marked lanes.

Chizmar, who was driving without a valid license, was slumped over and had droopy eyes, a police report states. Police searched Chizmar and reported finding a loaded handgun on his person and several pills in his car.

The report states Chizmar passed out during the booking process and was so intoxicated that he attempted to sign the air when asked to sign his traffic citation.

He was treated with Narcan for drug overdose at St. Joseph Hospital before being booked into the Trumbull County jail.

He was arraigned today on his 23rd birthday for felony charges of operating a weapon under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm and possession of drugs. He also faces misdemeanor charges for violations, including operating a vehicle under the influence, driving with a suspended license due to a prior OVI and driving through marked lanes.

He will appear in Girard Municipal Court Feb. 8 for a pretrial and on Feb. 23 for a probation hearing.

Chizmar could not be reached for comment. As of Monday, he did not have an attorney listed through Girard court.