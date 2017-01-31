JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Attorney for Dellick asking for probation in gun case



Published: Mon, January 30, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

CLEVELAND — John T. Dellick’s lawyer is asking a federal judge to sentence Dellick to probation, or to one day in jail, followed by supervised release, for being a felon with a gun and ammunition.

Dellick, 22, of Canfield, a son of Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court, will be sentenced at noon Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster.

The young Dellick pleaded guilty to the gun charge in October.

Although sentencing guidelines call for 27 to 33 months in prison, Dellick’s lawyer, Damian A. Billak, of Canfield, wrote a sentencing memorandum calling for a reduced sentence, saying his client is “deeply remorseful,” has been sober since April 2016 and “poses no further threat.”

The charge stems from the young Dellick’s having a .25-caliber pistol and ammunition Jan. 3, 2016, in a Boardman hotel room after he was convicted of aggravated assault in an October 2013 road-rage incident in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

A hotel worker found the loaded gun in the room after Dellick checked out.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes