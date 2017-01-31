CLEVELAND — John T. Dellick’s lawyer is asking a federal judge to sentence Dellick to probation, or to one day in jail, followed by supervised release, for being a felon with a gun and ammunition.

Dellick, 22, of Canfield, a son of Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court, will be sentenced at noon Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster.

The young Dellick pleaded guilty to the gun charge in October.

Although sentencing guidelines call for 27 to 33 months in prison, Dellick’s lawyer, Damian A. Billak, of Canfield, wrote a sentencing memorandum calling for a reduced sentence, saying his client is “deeply remorseful,” has been sober since April 2016 and “poses no further threat.”

The charge stems from the young Dellick’s having a .25-caliber pistol and ammunition Jan. 3, 2016, in a Boardman hotel room after he was convicted of aggravated assault in an October 2013 road-rage incident in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

A hotel worker found the loaded gun in the room after Dellick checked out.

