GOSHEN TOWNSHIP

A semi-truck carrying boxed glass went into the ditch and rolled over about 8:52 p.m. today on state Route 165, closing the road between Duck Creek and Diagonal roads for an indefinite period of time while the truck is unloaded, pulled out of the ditch and reloaded, said the Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation.