JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Truck overturns in Goshen Township



Published: Sun, January 29, 2017 @ 10:51 p.m.

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP

A semi-truck carrying boxed glass went into the ditch and rolled over about 8:52 p.m. today on state Route 165, closing the road between Duck Creek and Diagonal roads for an indefinite period of time while the truck is unloaded, pulled out of the ditch and reloaded, said the Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes