JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Record 54.9 million vehicles used Ohio Turnpike last year



Published: Sun, January 29, 2017 @ 4:16 p.m.

BEREA, Ohio

The Ohio Turnpike says a record of 54.9 million vehicles traveled last year on the 241-mile toll road that crosses the state.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission reports that the total beat the previous record in 2015, which was 53.4 million.

The commission says it recorded the second most number of vehicle miles traveled— 3.037 billion miles. The record was set in 2006 and is about 2.6 million more than last year.

According to the commission, 57.1 percent of vehicles used E-ZPass, an increase of 2.2 percent. The turnpike collected $288 million in toll revenue in 2016. The commission says that was a 2.9 percent increase compared with $280 million collected in 2015.

Executive Director Randy Cole says relatively low gas prices were among factors in the traffic volume.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes