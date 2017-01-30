SALEM

Salem Historical Society is accepting nominations for 2017 Citizens of Honor until Feb. 28. They will be recognized at the 47th annual Founders’ Day Dinner on April 25.

Nominees must have been previously or currently connected to Salem, and distinguished themselves with service to the community or country.

Any field of accomplishment will be considered, and should be described in full. To obtain an application, call the museum at 330-337-8514, or email TheSalemHistoricalSociety@gmail.com.

Completed nominations must be mailed to Salem Historical Society, c/o Citizens of Honor Committee, 208 S Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

Last year’s recipients were Janice G. Lesher and Frank A. Zamarelli Jr.