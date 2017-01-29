JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

No regrets over failure to mention 6M Jews were killed in Holocaust, Trump's chief of staff says



Published: Sun, January 29, 2017 @ 5:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said there are no regrets a presidential statement on the Holocaust didn’t include a clear reference to the 6 million Jews who were killed.

He says he doesn’t regret the words and that “we’ll never forget the Jewish people who suffered in World War II.”

Trump’s three-paragraph statement Friday on International Holocaust Remembrance Day drew criticism from the Anti-Defamation League after it failed to make any reference to Jews, in contrast with presidents from previous administrations.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia says a Holocaust remembrance must acknowledge the slaughter of Jews, otherwise it becomes “Holocaust denial.”

Priebus tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” he’s “not whitewashing anything” and that for the record, “Everyone’s heart is impacted here by that terrible time.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes