Metropolitans win NHL All-Star Game



Published: Sun, January 29, 2017 @ 7:20 p.m.

Flyers' Simmonds scores game-winner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:58 to play, and fill-in coach Wayne Gretzky led the Metropolitan Division to a 4-3 victory over the Pacific Division on Sunday in the final match of the revamped NHL All-Star Game.

Columbus’ Cam Atkinson scored the tying goal for the Metropolitans in the four-team, 3-on-3 divisional tournament format introduced to the midseason classic last season. Washington goalie Braden Holtby then made several big saves to secure the win for his 11-man team, which will split a $1 million prize.

Simmonds, the Flyers’ first-time All-Star, was named the game’s MVP after he put the Metropolitans ahead. The goal completed a hat trick for the former Kings forward, who is still well-liked in Los Angeles after he was traded to Philadelphia in 2011.

Simmonds and Atkinson, a late addition to the team, scored three goals apiece.

