Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Black History Month will be observed in a series of free February programs and activities at main library and various branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

New this year are appearances by a New York Times best-selling author and a program concerning African-American genealogy research.

“The library is diversifying its programming agenda to reflect the cultures of Mahoning County,” said Josephine Nolfi, library programming director.

The first event, which is intended for adults, will begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the East branch, 430 Early Road, with a performance by the Youngstown Connection choral and dance group.

That event, sponsored by the East Committee of the Friends of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, will feature refreshments, including black eyed peas, sweet potato pie and sweet tea.

Andrea Davis Pinkney, the author who lives in upstate New York, will appear at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Austintown branch and at 1 p.m. that day at the Newport branch and at 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the main library.

Her program, for schoolchildren and adults, will feature audience participation, singing, show and tell and readings from her many books.

Read the full story and a listing of Black History Month events in the Valley on Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com