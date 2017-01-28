— In a game that saw both sides jump out to sizeable leads which then evaporated, it was a series by Francisco Santiago and Brett Frantz that was the defining moment in a 67-64 win for Youngstown State over Cleveland State at Beeghly Center.

With YSU leading 60-57 with 3:00 to play, Cleveland State freshman guard Kasheem Thomas stole the ball from Frantz and looked to be clear to the bucket until Santiago came out of nowhere to block the layup at the rim.

10 seconds after the steal, Frantz hit a 3-pointer that put the Penguins up six, and made fans yell louder than YSU head coach Jerry Slocum said he’s ever heard Penguin fans.

“This goes back to the Butler win,” Slocum said. “I’m not sure I ever heard our crowd louder than they were after that play.”