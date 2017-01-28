JOBS
Trump invites Japanese PM to visit Washington Feb. 10



Published: Sat, January 28, 2017 @ 8:17 p.m.

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has invited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a meeting in Washington on Feb. 10.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says on Twitter that Trump extended the invitation during a telephone conversation with Abe today.

The White House says in a statement that Trump affirmed the “ironclad U.S. commitment” to Japan’s security. The leaders pledged to consult and cooperate on the threat posed by a nuclear-ambitious North Korea.

They also discussed Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ upcoming visit to the region, including Japan.

It was the first several conversations Trump had with world leaders today.

Abe was the first world leader to meet with Trump after the election.

