WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull are stressing the “enduring strength and closeness” of relations between their countries.

The White House says both leaders agree that the relationship is critical for peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and globally. The White House says in a brief, two-sentence statement that the conversation lasted 25 minutes.

Turnbull was the fifth foreign leader Trump spoke with by telephone on Saturday.