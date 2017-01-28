WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agree on the “fundamental importance” of NATO to trans-Atlantic relations.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, relations with Russia and the Ukraine crisis during what was described as an “extensive telephone conversation” today.

In previous remarks Trump has dismissed NATO as “obsolete.” But British Prime Minister Theresa May, who met with Trump on Friday, said the president assured her he was “100 percent” behind the organization.

Trump and Merkel agreed to deepen German-US relations, and increase cooperation in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The White House says Trump accepted Merkel’s invitation to the Group of 20 economic summit in Hamburg, Germany, in July. He also said he looked forward to welcoming her to Washington soon.

A statement from Merkel’s spokesman mirrored the White House description of the call.