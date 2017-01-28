— The Youngstown State women's basketball team twice got within three points late in the fourth quarter after trailing Milwaukee by as many as 12 on Saturday, but the Penguins fell 78-74 at Beeghly Center.

Morgan Olson and Alison Smolinski each scored 20 points for YSU (7-14, 3-7 Horizon League) and Indiya Benjamin added 10 points and nine assists.

Steph Kostowicz led Milwaukee (15-6, 7-3) with 22 points, Jenny Lindner added 20 and Sie Washington-Ford had 18.

