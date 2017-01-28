JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Milwaukee defeats YSU women, 78-74



Published: Sat, January 28, 2017 @ 7:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State women's basketball team twice got within three points late in the fourth quarter after trailing Milwaukee by as many as 12 on Saturday, but the Penguins fell 78-74 at Beeghly Center.

Morgan Olson and Alison Smolinski each scored 20 points for YSU (7-14, 3-7 Horizon League) and Indiya Benjamin added 10 points and nine assists.

Steph Kostowicz led Milwaukee (15-6, 7-3) with 22 points, Jenny Lindner added 20 and Sie Washington-Ford had 18.

Visit Vindy.com later and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes