The Irish were down 29-19 at half, but sophomore Dayshanette Harris and senior Simone Comer helped Ursuline power to a 64-58 win over Hathaway Brown. Harris led all scorers with 31 points and Comer added 23. The two combined for 17 rebounds. Anyah Curd charted 13. Hathaway Brown had three players in double figures. Lawson led with 19 points, H. Harlor added 16 and J. Carman scored 12.