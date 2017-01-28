JOBS
Candidate petitions for Pa. primary available Feb. 8



Published: Sat, January 28, 2017 @ 6:25 p.m.

MERCER, Pa.

Petition packets for local candidates who will be seeking the nomination of the Republican or Democratic parties in the primary election this year will be available beginning Feb. 8 in the Mercer County election office in the lower level of the courthouse.

The first day to circulate petitions is Feb. 14, and the deadline to file is March 7. Nomination papers for minor party and independent candidates will be available March 8, which is the first day to circulate. The filing deadline is Aug. 1.

A law passed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly in late 2015 now requires new candidates for tax collector or city treasurer offices to submit a criminal background check report with their petitions. Current or previous officeholders are not required to do so. For information, call 724-662-7542.

