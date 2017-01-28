JOBS
Adler files for Girard Muni judge



Published: Sat, January 28, 2017 @ 6:12 p.m.

GIRARD

Jeffrey Adler has filed to run for a second term as Girard Municipal Court judge.

If elected in November to the part-time position, Adler would preside over a court that handles cases from Girard, Hubbard, Liberty and Vienna.

The judge cited achievements in his first term, including implementation of a suspended-license intervention program and a theft diversion program. Additionally, the Ohio Supreme Court has granted the court certification for its drug recovery program.

Adler is so far the only candidate to file for the office. The filing deadline is Wednesday for the May 2 primary.

