STRUTHERS

It was raining 3-pointers at Struthers Fieldhouse on Friday.

Even though the Niles High School boys basketball team hit more of them, the Wildcats hit enough and played well on the boards and at the free throw line for a 64-57 victory.

“I think we showed a lot of resilience there and one of our main things is that we hit some free throws finally,” Struthers coach Jim Franceschelli said. “Tonight we were 22-30 but A.J. [Musolino] and Carson [Ryan] were huge at the free throw line.”

Musolino led Struthers with 18 points and had nine rebounds while Ryan added 12 points and five boards.

