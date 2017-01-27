WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive action Friday temporarily halting the flow of refugees into the U.S. and stopping all entries from some majority-Muslim nations.

Spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump will sign the order during a visit to the Pentagon. A draft order obtained by The Associated Press also shows Trump may indefinitely ban all refugees from Syria.

Spicer says Trump will also sign orders focused on military readiness and the national security council, though he did give details about those orders.

While at the Pentagon, Trump will meet with the joint chiefs of staff and attend a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Meanwhile, the president wrote on Twitter early Friday that “Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough.”

He adds that “massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!”

Mexico’s president canceled an upcoming visit Thursday after Trump signed an order jump-starting construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump has also ordered cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities” and a boost in the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers, pending congressional funding.