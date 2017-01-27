WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump today pledged America's "lasting support" to the U.S.' historic "special relationship" with Britain after he emerged from his first meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of an ally who seeks to nudge the populist president toward the political mainstream.

May, who said the meeting was the start to building their relationship, announced that Trump had accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II for a state visit later this year with his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

Trump sought to charm May, noting during his first news conference as president that, "by the way, my mother was born in Scotland."

"I am honored to have the prime minister here for our first official visit from a foreign leader," Trump said, standing alongside May in the ornate White House East Room. "This is our first visit so, great honor."

He added that the United States and the United Kingdom have "one of the great bonds."

"We pledge our lasting support to this most special relationship," Trump said during brief opening remarks. "Together, America and the United Kingdom are a beacon for prosperity and the rule of law."