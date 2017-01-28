JOBS
South Range streak hits 17



Published: Fri, January 27, 2017 @ 11:50 p.m.

Three Raiders combined for 43 points

BEAVER TOWNSHIP

With an undefeated season on the line, the South Range boys basketball team needed several players to step up in order to beat United on Friday night.

The Raiders came away with a 78-60 win, but it wouldn’t have been possible without Daniel Ritter, Brandon Youngs and Jaxson Anderson combining to score 43 points.

After falling behind 20-18 in the first quarter, the South Range entered halftime up 38-30.

