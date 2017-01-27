WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd gathered today for the annual March for Life that ending taxpayer-funded abortion and choosing a Supreme Court justice who will uphold "God-given" liberties are among the administration's top priorities.

Pence was the first sitting vice president to address the march. Speaking to demonstrators near the Washington Monument, he also accused the Supreme Court, in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, of turning "away from these timeless ideals."

One of President Donald Trump's first acts after taking office a week ago was to sign an executive order banning U.S. aid to foreign groups that provide abortions. Pence said more such action would follow.

Trump will "work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America," he said.

A budget provision known as the Hyde Amendment already bans federal funding for Medicaid coverage of most abortions. Conservatives would like to see the rule made into a permanent law.

Trump will nominate a Supreme Court justice next week who "will uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution," Pence said.