Ohio teen’s fatal stabbing leads to charges against 2 others



Published: Fri, January 27, 2017 @ 3:17 p.m.

FOSTORIA, Ohio (AP) — One teenager accused of fatally stabbing another at a complex of townhouses in northwest Ohio is being held in juvenile detention.

The Review Times in Fostoria reports a third teenager has been charged with complicity to the murder and is jailed on that charge.

Police responding to a reported fight on Wednesday evening found an 18-year-old high school student in the parking lot of the complex. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators haven’t released further details about what led to the altercation.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday whether prosecutors will seek to have the 17-year-old slaying suspect tried in adult court instead of handling the case in juvenile court.

A municipal court judge set bond at $500,000 for the 18-year-old charged with complicity.

