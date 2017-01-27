JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Niles prosecutor to run for Niles Municipal Court judge



Published: Fri, January 27, 2017 @ 1:10 p.m.

NILES — Terry Swauger, Niles prosecutor, will seek election as Niles Municipal Court judge. He will run in the Democratic primary May 2, he said in a news release.

The current judge, Thomas Townley, is not seeking re-election.

Swauger has been the prosecutor since January, 2007, making him responsible for prosecuting criminal and traffic cases for Niles, Weathersfield Township and McDonald.

“I plan to continue operating an efficient court while looking to bring new technology and programs to the court to improve the service it provides to residents,” he said.

Swauger has also been in private practice in Trumbull County for more than 21 years and is principal partner in the law firm of Tackett & Swauger.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes