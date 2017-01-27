NILES — Terry Swauger, Niles prosecutor, will seek election as Niles Municipal Court judge. He will run in the Democratic primary May 2, he said in a news release.

The current judge, Thomas Townley, is not seeking re-election.

Swauger has been the prosecutor since January, 2007, making him responsible for prosecuting criminal and traffic cases for Niles, Weathersfield Township and McDonald.

“I plan to continue operating an efficient court while looking to bring new technology and programs to the court to improve the service it provides to residents,” he said.

Swauger has also been in private practice in Trumbull County for more than 21 years and is principal partner in the law firm of Tackett & Swauger.