BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BOLES, LINDA DIANE 2/23/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

BOSSONE, JENNA ROSE 2/15/1985 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

CARTER, MALCOLM AARON 2/7/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

DIAZ, ESTEBAN ENRIQUE 2/3/1989 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Theft

DUARTE III, JOSEPH THEODORE 1/29/1984 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

EL-MAKDAH, YUSUF J 7/17/1995 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT.

FERRELL, RONNELLE T 12/11/1984 Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



HOPKINS, GLEN EDWARD 7/5/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

JOHNSON, MIA JENNIFER 4/5/1990 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

JONES, MARQUALE A 5/14/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

KERENSKY, WILLIAM E 2/1/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

KOZIORYNSKY, MATTHEW K 12/23/1994 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Having Weapons While Under Disability

LESS, CRAIG W 9/9/1974 Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

MERCHANT, JACOB JAMES 9/30/1983 Burglary

MILLER, CIERRA MESHEL 12/11/1990 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension(Any FRA Judgement Non-Compliance)

MUSLOVSKI, JEFFREY D 11/22/1978 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

PEDICINI, JAMES E II 5/4/1963 POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

POSTLETHWAIT, ANGELINE J 7/9/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

PRICE, KENNETH TEREL 5/11/1988 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

ROYAL, DEVON 10/29/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Disorderly Conduct; Intoxication

TORRES, JIMMY ROLDAN 1/4/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Robbery

TREXLER JOHNSON, SAGE JOSEPH 11/6/1998 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

TRIMBLE, NICHOLE D. 6/7/1969 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

WILLIS, WARREN D JR 10/5/1956 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension Revocation Or Restriction

WRIGHTSMAN, MATTHEW D 4/30/1988 Theft

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADAMS, GEORGE P 8/18/1974 1/24/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

ALBRIGHT, SAMUEL E. 9/20/1961 1/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BATOVSKY, JOSEPH L. 1/1/1953 1/16/2017 TIME SERVED

BUSKIRK, ASHLEY M 1/23/1987 10/1/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CEDENO, ROBBY VAZQUEZ 2/10/1987 1/26/2017 BONDED OUT

CHINE, JOSEPH JOHN 7/19/1964 1/16/2017 TIME SERVED

CONNER, DASHONE 4/20/1990 1/26/2017 BONDED OUT

CRAIG, CHEYENNE M 9/16/1993 1/13/2017 TIME SERVED

CREGAN, SEAN EDWARD 1/17/1971 11/12/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DECKER, BRITTANY ANN 3/5/1991 1/26/2017 BONDED OUT

FIELDS, JAMES A JR 8/27/1948 12/9/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



FRANKLIN, MERCEDES RASHON 2/7/1992 1/24/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

FULLER, JEFFREY II 7/25/1991 1/17/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GARCIA, ALEXANDER LUIS 2/26/1995 1/23/2017 TIME SERVED

GILMORE, JAQUALE TAKECE 2/26/1997 1/26/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

HILL, JASON EVERETTE 3/15/1995 12/13/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HOYT, DEMARIO 5/11/1995 1/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LEWIS, JEROME E JR 4/17/1989 1/26/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

PEREZ, JESSICA MARIE 5/2/1980 1/23/2017 TIME SERVED

SEEKINS, MELISSA SUE 12/7/1979 12/20/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

SEFCHICK, KERRIE LEIGH 9/27/1985 12/27/2016 TIME SERVED

SOTO, BENNY 6/27/1972 9/24/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

WILLIAMS, DESHAWNN 9/12/1988 12/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILLIAMS, KIMBERLEE SUE 8/20/1968 12/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY