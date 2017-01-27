SALEM

“Gettin’ Crafty,” an art class series for adults, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Quaker Room at Salem Public Library, 821 E State St. Participants will learn how to use matte acrylic chalk paint on glassware. All materials will be provided.

The library also will host Jason R. Carruthers of Kent State University who will present “Curious Buckeyes: Lesser-Known Facts in Ohio History” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, also in the Quaker Room.

The program will cover events from Ohio’s pre-colonial history into the modern era.

Both events are free and open to the public. Registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042.