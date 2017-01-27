JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Library offers art and history programs



Published: Fri, January 27, 2017 @ 8:46 a.m.

SALEM

“Gettin’ Crafty,” an art class series for adults, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Quaker Room at Salem Public Library, 821 E State St. Participants will learn how to use matte acrylic chalk paint on glassware. All materials will be provided.

The library also will host Jason R. Carruthers of Kent State University who will present “Curious Buckeyes: Lesser-Known Facts in Ohio History” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, also in the Quaker Room.

The program will cover events from Ohio’s pre-colonial history into the modern era.

Both events are free and open to the public. Registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes