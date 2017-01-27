YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Music Teachers Association will host a student honors recital at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Butler North Annex, 562 Wick Ave.

Piano students performing are Anthony Nigro, Adam Nigro, Julia Rea, Anne Rea, Emily Dew, Kristian Claybrook, Rick Blair, Gaven Fernandez, Liam Roberts, Gabriella Gensamer and Gabriella Smallwood.

Violin students performing are Liam Carney, Eva Carney, Matthew Britt and Declan O’Hara. Miles Spearmen will play the trumpet.

Teachers represented are Nelya Stefanides, Gina Bagnoli, Ann Nutter, Rick Barber, Sean Baran, Fanny DiDomenico, Diane Yazvac, Alison Morris and Tim Tuite.

Hailey Bakerflute, one of Tuite's students, will receive the YMTA Scholarship.