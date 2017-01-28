After making a three-point shot, Warren Harding’s Mike Hughes likes to imitate New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.

He put his thumb and index finger together and tapped the remaining fingers to his head four times against East on Friday night, but it was his performance at the free throw line that really made the difference.

Hughes scored a career-high 28 points — including 12 at the line — to lead Harding to 79-74 comeback victory.

“It says a lot about us fighting adversity,” Hughes said. “We go down, but we can come back.”

East squandered an 11-point lead going into the final quarter.

The Panthers (9-7) led through the first three quarters of a contest where the two sides split 42 turnovers. After missing his first two foul shots, Hughes made his next 12.

“I was trying to get to the line more,” Hughes said. “They knew I was a shooter, so I try to get them in the air and try to get to the line as much as I could.”

The Raiders (10-6) outscored the Panthers 25-9 in the deciding quarter.