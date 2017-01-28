Energy and effort — those were the words written on the Canfield (8-7, 5-3) boys basketball team’s dry erase board heading into Friday’s All-American Conference Red matchup against Austintown Fitch (3-11, 2-6).

You could see the words on the board, but they didn’t translate to the floor. In fact, they should have been written on Fitch’s board with the way the Falcons came to play.

Fitch’s energy and effort resulted in a 66-47 upset over the Cardinals.

The feat marked the Falcons’ first home win and third win of the season.

“I’ve been proud of the guys all year long,” Fitch coach Brian Beany said. “Their attitudes have been great.

“They work at it,” Beany said. “They play hard. I kept telling them, ‘you keep doing that, good things are going to happen. You just gotta stay positive and stay with it’ and that’s what they’ve done.”

Canfield had a 32-30 advantage to start the second half, but couldn’t continue its momentum with the Falcons stepping up their full-court pressure.