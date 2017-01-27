CAMPBELL — Former Campbell Police Chief Drew Rauzan has agreed to resign in exchange for the city rescinding his termination.

Mayor Nick Phillips fired Rauzan in November after Phillips said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation found evidence of sexual misconduct on Rauzan's part. The BCI has not yet released documents from its investigation to the media.

Rauzan's Attorney Damian Billak said his client does not admit wrongdoing via the agreement and continues to deny the sexual-assault allegations.

A special prosecutor with Ohio Attorney General's Office continues to investigate Rauzan for possible criminal wrongdoing.

Rauzan had initially been set to appeal his termination via the city's civil-service commission today, but agreed to waive his right to a civil-service hearing.