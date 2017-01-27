WARREN — Roy J. Allen III, 47, of Warren-Meadville Road, Cortland, pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment on six counts of rape, four of them carrying a possible life prison sentence.

He is in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $1 million bond. His arraignment was in common pleas court.

Police accuse him of raping a girl who was 11 three times during summer 2014 and raping the same girl when she was 12 in summer 2015, according to his indictment.

Two other rapes occurred in summer 2015 and October 2016, his indictments says.

Allen compelled the girl to submit by force or threat of force, the indictments say.