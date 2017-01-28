JOBS
Canfield elementary students move to cure heart disease



Published: Fri, January 27, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

CANFIELD

Students at C.H. Campbell Elementary School are hopping, skipping and jumping their way toward fighting heart disease.

On Friday, they kicked off the 20th annual Jump Rope for Heart event to raise money for the American Heart Association. The school has raised more than $100,000 for the organization the last 20 years, including $10,000 last year.

This year, Principal Travis Lavery said the event has a special significance for the students. First-grade student Xavier Tomko recently underwent heart surgery, and music teacher Michael Fay recently recovered fully from his heart surgery. Lavery said Xavier is well on his way to a full recovery as well.

“We have kids, staff, family and friends who are affected by heart disease, and this is a great way to give back,” Lavery said. “The idea of not being able to help because there isn’t money for research just isn’t acceptable.”

Read moe about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

