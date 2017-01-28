CAMPBELL

Former Campbell Police Chief Drew Rauzan has agreed to resign in exchange for the city rescinding his termination.

The agreement prohibits Rauzan from suing the city in the future.

Mayor Nick Phillips fired Rauzan on Nov. 7 after Phillips said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation found evidence of sexual misconduct on Rauzan’s part. The BCI has not yet released documents from its investigation to the media.

Dan Kasaris, a special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, continues to investigate Rauzan for potential criminal conduct. Charges have not been filed.

Rauzan’s attorney Damian Billak said his client does not admit wrongdoing via the agreement and continues to deny the sexual-assault allegations.

The ex-chief’s resignation takes effect retroactively on the date he was fired.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.