YOUNGSTOWN

There will be a birthday buffet brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Kravitz Garden Cafe at Fellows Riverside Gardens, Mill Creek Park, celebrating Rose Kravitz, who would have been 101. The buffet will offer classic Jewish and American brunch foods.

The menu will consist of mish mosh soup, fried pastrami, Kravitz bagels, challah egg strata, potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream, made to order omelets, lox and cream cheese spread, corned beef hash, noodle kugel, blinzes with sour cream and blueberry sauce, brisket, and birthday cake.

The cost for adults is $15.99; $6.99 for 6 to 12 and under 6 eat for free. For information, call 330-779-8201.