NEW YORK (AP) — A businessman attacked a Muslim airline employee at Kennedy Airport, kicking her, shouting obscenities at her and saying that President Donald Trump "will get rid of all of you," authorities said.

Robin Rhodes, of Worcester, Mass., had arrived from Aruba and was awaiting a connecting flight to Massachusetts on Wednesday night when he approached Delta employee Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, at the Sky Club in Terminal 2 while she was sitting in the utility office, authorities said.

Khan told police that Rhodes came to the door and went on a profanity-laced tirade, asking her if she was praying, District Attorney Richard A. Brown said. Rhodes then punched the door, which hit the back of Khan's chair, he said. The 60-year-old Khan asked Rhodes what she had done to him and Rhodes, 57, said she'd done nothing, authorities said. He then cursed at her and kicked her in the leg, Khan told police.

When another person tried to calm him down, Rhodes moved away from the door and Khan ran out of the office to the front desk at the club, authorities said. Rhodes followed her, got down on his knees and began to bow down to imitate Muslim prayers and shouted obscenities, investigators said.

Brown said Khan recalled Rhodes saying: "Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kinds of people. You see what happens."

At the time of his arrest, Rhodes told officers, "I guess I am going to jail for disorderly conduct," Brown said.