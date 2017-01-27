JOBS
Boardman cops probe Dollar General robbery



Published: Fri, January 27, 2017 @ 10:15 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating a reported robbery at a Market Street dollar store. 

Police responded to the Dollar General store Thursday afternoon, according to a report. 

There, an employee reported that three people had coerced another employee into giving them $3,000 worth of gift cards Wednesday night. The suspects - two men and one woman - reportedly knew the employee's name and where she lived, and told her that "bad things were going to happen to her" if she didn't comply. 

The gift cards reportedly were redeemed at a Belmont Avenue Giant Eagle. 

