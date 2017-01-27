JOBS
Authorities: Cop fatally shoots man who hit him with pipe



Published: Fri, January 27, 2017 @ 2:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a man who hit him with a heavy pipe as the officer responded to a domestic dispute involving a mother and son at a central Ohio home.

The shooting late Thursday in Madison Township, just southeast of Columbus, is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Authorities say the man came out of the house wielding the pipe and refused orders to drop it. They say the man swung at the officer and hit him several times before he was shot.

A sheriff’s spokesman says the man’s mother had been injured before the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

The spokesman says the officer didn’t require an ambulance.

No other details were immediately available.

