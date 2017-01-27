GIRARD — Jeffrey Adler has filed to run for a second term as Girard Municipal Court judge.

If elected in November to the part-time position, Judge Adler would preside over a court that handles cases from Girard, Liberty and Vienna.

The judge cited achievements in his first term, including implementation of a suspended license intervention program and a theft diversion program. Additionally, the Ohio Supreme Court has granted the court certification for its drug-recovery program.

Judge Adler is so far the only candidate to submit his candidacy for Girard judge. The filing deadline is Wednesday for the May 2 primary.