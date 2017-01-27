YOUNGSTOWN

For the first time in five years, John Scacchetti, a Youngstown native and Broadway performer, put on his tap shoes with a group of dancers at Youngstown State University’s Beeghly Center.

Scacchetti, a Bradley University graduate, has been on both regional and national tours, performing a number productions including “42nd Street,” “Gypsy” and “My Fair Lady.”

Despite his fondness for travel, he was ecstatic for the opportunity to return to YSU not only to teach the free master-level class Thursday but also to repay a favor.

“Christine Cobb, a YSU dance professor, used to bring me in to dance for YSU when I was in middle school,” Scacchetti said. “I’ve just stayed in contact over the years, and whenever my schedule allows, I come here.”

From a young age, he learned to love dance not because of the thrill of performing, but because of the feel of it.

“I like how percussive it is,” he said. “My grandfather and my uncle led jazz band orchestras, and when I was a kid, I would always go dance it up. I was always just obsessed with the rhythms.”

Dancers from 11 to 68 followed in his footsteps Thursday evening.

