The Youngstown Business Incubator and the Burton D. Morgan Foundation have awarded four different technology startups funds to help accelerate their growth.

The recipients are the winners of YBI's second, annual worldwide AMPED competition.

The winners of the competition announced this morning are: Hot End Works of Oberlin, $40,000; Strangpresse of Youngstown, $25,000; Case. MD of Kent, $20,000; and MedaSync of Youngstown, $20,000.

This year there were 15 applicants. From that, eight were selected to pitch their ideas to the downtown incubator and the four winners were chosen. The businesses will not receive a check, but rather investments as they meet milestones.