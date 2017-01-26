JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Winners of AMPED competition announced



Published: Thu, January 26, 2017 @ 10:18 a.m.

The Youngstown Business Incubator and the Burton D. Morgan Foundation have awarded four different technology startups funds to help accelerate their growth.

The recipients are the winners of YBI's second, annual worldwide AMPED competition.

The winners of the competition announced this morning are: Hot End Works of Oberlin, $40,000; Strangpresse of Youngstown, $25,000; Case. MD of Kent, $20,000; and MedaSync of Youngstown, $20,000.

This year there were 15 applicants. From that, eight were selected to pitch their ideas to the downtown incubator and the four winners were chosen. The businesses will not receive a check, but rather investments as they meet milestones.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes