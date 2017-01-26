— Win or lose, Serena Williams sees another all-sister final at the Australian Open as cause for celebration.

The 35-year-old Williams arrived in Australia bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, aiming to break the Open-era record she shares with Steffi Graf. By winning, she’d also regain the No. 1 ranking she lost after her U.S. Open semifinal exit.

She doesn’t enjoy the suspense, or talk about the number. Her older sister, Venus, knows that better than anyone after their two decades of competing together in the majors.

Now the 36-year-old Venus is the potential roadblock, back in a major final for the first time since she lost the previous all-Williams Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2009.

“I just feel like no matter what happens, we’ve won,” Serena said. “A Williams is going to win this tournament.”

Venus hasn’t added to her seven major titles since Wimbledon in 2008, but is in her best form since being diagnosed with energy-sapping Sjogren’s syndrome in 2011.

In fact, she was the first Williams into the 2017 final, rallying to beat 25-year-old CoCo Vandeweghe — the only player in the women’s semifinals who was younger than 34 — 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

