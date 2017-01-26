YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, will join Mahoning Valley community partners at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Covelli Centre's Community Room to highlight the proposed Youngstown Smar2t Corridor project as he outlines a framework to rebuild and repair the nation’s infrastructure while creating millions of construction jobs.

The $15.5 million Smar2t Corridor project, which Youngstown submitted last year to the U.S. Department of Transportation for Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant funding, would connect major employers in the region like Mercy Health and Youngstown State University and create construction jobs for the region.