YOUNGSTOWN

Typically, police say, it’s a case of “one or the other” when serving search warrants at homes and investigating drug activity.

They’ll find a large amount of drugs or a large amount of cash, but rarely both.

Wednesday, however, officers from the vice squad and the Community Police Unit seized 22 pounds of marijuana and more than $6,500 cash while serving a search warrant about 4:55 p.m. at a home at 346 Rockview Ave.

Taken into custody there was Malcolm North, 36, who lists the home as his address. Because of the large amount of drugs and cash found, police also seized a Mercedes-Benz and a Cadillac Escalade. The vehicles could be forfeited to authorities at a later date if it is found they were purchased with money from selling drugs.

Earlier in the day at a home on Oxford Avenue, police found 0.29 grams of cocaine, enough for a first-degree felony charge. Taken into custody in that case were Brian Niznik, 44, of Struthers and Charles Crosby, 24, who lists the home as his address.

North, Cross and Niznik are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Both warrants began after investigations were completed by the vice squad via tips generated by the Community Police Unit.

Detective Sgt. Pat Kelly, head of the CPU, said citizen complaints about drug houses are common. He said the only complaints that are more common are ones about blighted properties.

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.