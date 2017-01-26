WASHINGTON (TNS) — President Donald Trump said in a Thursday morning tweet that if Mexico isn’t going to pay for the border wall the president campaigned on, then he should cancel his meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peqa Nieto next week.

Trump’s tweets followed a message released Wednesday by Peqa Nieto in which Mexican president said he “regrets and rejects” a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border after Trump signed an executive order to begin construction.

“I regret and reject the decision of the United States to continue building a wall that, that for years, far from uniting us, divides us,” he said in a video, ABC News reported.

Peqa Nieto also said the 50 Mexican consulates in the U.S. “will convert into authentic advocates for the rights of migrants.”

Despite the rhetoric, Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray Caso said the president still plans to meet with Trump on Tuesday. It will be the first time since the two met during the presidential campaign.

But Trump’s tweets suggest that he’s not as keen on the idea of a meeting, pointing to the “massive number of jobs and companies lost.”