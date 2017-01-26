WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump has named veteran energy regulator Cheryl LaFleur as acting chairwoman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

LaFleur, a Democrat, has served on the commission since 2010 and served as acting chair and chairwoman from 2013 to 2015. She replaces Democrat Norman Bay, who said Thursday he is resigning from the regulatory panel as of Feb. 3.

Bay’s departure will leave the five-member panel with just two members, LaFleur and Democrat Colette Honorable. Three members are required for a quorum that allows the commission to meet.

LaFleur led FERC from late 2013 until April 2015, when Bay took over as chairman.

FERC is an independent agency that regulates interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil.