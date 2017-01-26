JOBS
Trump expected to notify Congress of start of bilateral talks with TPP nations



Published: Thu, January 26, 2017 @ 12:34 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump is expected to turn back to the economy today, signing a notice to Congress that he plans to start bilateral trade negotiations with most of the countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact. That’s according to a White House official.

On Monday, Trump moved to pull the U.S. out of the 12-nation Pacific Rim agreement, which he said would be damaging for American workers. Instead, he said he wanted to negotiate with countries individually.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to confirm the executive action ahead of Trump’s announcement.

