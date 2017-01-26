JOBS
Trump chief strategist Bannon to 4th Estate: 'Keep your mouth shut'



Published: Thu, January 26, 2017 @ 5:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump’s chief White House strategist says that the media should “keep its mouth shut.”

In an interview with The New York Times, published today, Bannon said that the media is the “opposition party” of the new administration and “should be embarrassed and humiliated” by the unanticipated election result.

The article cites Bannon as referring to himself at one point as “Darth Vader.”

Asked if he was concerned that press secretary Sean Spicer lost credibility after a forceful opening press conference peppered with false information, Bannon replied, “we think that’s a badge of honor.”

He adds, “The media has zero integrity, zero intelligence and no hard work.”

